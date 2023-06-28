Valencia willing to pay release clause to bring in midfielder from rivals

Valencia are looking to shop local this summer, and poach one of Levante’s best players to strengthen their midfielder.

According to Relevo, 24-year-old central midfielder Pepelu is on their agenda. He played 47 games for Las Granotas, who came within a minute of promotion back to La Liga last season.

The upshot is that Segunda may look a little easy for Pepelu, such were his performances. Valencia are willing to pay the around of his release clause, €5m, although in instalments rather than up front. It is not clear whether Las Granotas would accept that – Pepelu is tied to Levante on a monster contract until 2032.

This comes in light of the fact that Yunus Musah is likely to leave Los Che for around €20m, with Milan interested in signing the USMNT star.

He is one of two midfielders that Los Che have been linked with in recent days, although Pepelu is likely to excite Valencianistas a little more than Real Betis’ Paul Akouokou, with an apparently higher ceiling.