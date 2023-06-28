UEFA change Super Cup rules ahead of meeting between Sevilla and Manchester City

Last season, Sevilla won the Europa League for a record seventh time, following a penalty shoot-out victory over Roma in the final exactly four weeks ago.

Sevilla’s victory also ensured that they would be taking part in next season’s instalment of the UEFA Super Cup, in which they will face Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola’s side having won the Champions League.

The match will take place in Athens on the 16th of August, and it will feature a new change that UEFA have recently implemented. Starting from next season, there will be no extra time in the Super Cup final (as per MD), if the match is drawn after 90 minutes. The match would instead go straight to penalties.

Sevilla have a very poor record in the Super Cup, having only won one of their previous six finals in the competition. They will certainly have their work cut out against Man City as they look to double their tally.