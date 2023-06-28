Sevillla hoping to poach talented midfielder from Espanyol

Sevilla are looking to get younger this summer, and for a second time they could be shopping in Barcelona to do so.

One of the core goals for new Sporting Director Victor Orta is to reduce the average age of the side, and already they have snapped up left-back Adria Pedrosa on a free from Espanyol.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla are speaking to Espanyol midfielder Nico Melamed. He mentions that other sides are also keeping an eye on Melamed, who along with Joselu Mato and Sergi Darder was expected to attract the most attention from others in a relegated Espanyol side.

Sevilla are interested in signing Nico Melamed as new winger, talks are taking place. There are also other clubs keen on Spanish talent. Melamed could leave Espanyol after the relegation, it's concrete possibility.

Melamed, 22, has just a year left on his deal, and although he was not a regular for Los Pericos last season, is considered to be one of the most talented in the team. He played just over 1,500 minutes last campaign, contributing 3 goals and 3 assists.

Sevilla are very much open to recruiting younger talents on the cheap. Perhaps where they may have issues is bringing in Melamed is the fit. Melamed is yet another wider playmaker that favours moving inside, a profile that Sevilla have an abundance of with the likes of Lucas Ocampos, Suso, Erik Lamela, Papu Gomez and Tecatito Corona, even if some of them are expected to leave.