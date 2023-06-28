Sergio Ramos ‘mad about’ returning to La Liga with European team

Sergio Ramos is at a loose end after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired this summer, and it appears the veteran is desperate to return to Spain.

According to Cadena SER, Ramos is ‘mad about’ returning to former club Sevilla, a move that was first suggested in mid-June. The 37-year-old defender is very keen on making a move back to the side he left back in 2005 for Real Madrid.

Ramos has had a strained relationship with the Sevilla fans in recent years, receiving plenty of abuse for his antics while he was at Real Madrid – his arrival would cause a ‘tense’ situation at the club.

His return to Sevilla only makes sense if new Sporting Director Victor Orta believes that he can bring a jump in quality to the current squad. Quite aside from the strained relations, one of Sevilla’s biggest issues in recent years has been recruiting ageing players with no re-sale value. In addition, Sevilla already have five central defenders on the books, and Jose Luis Mendilibar is highly unlikely to change from a 4-4-2.