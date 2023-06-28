Saudi Arabian side willing to double salary of Barcelona star

Saudi Arabian side Al Ahly are willing to make an enormous offer to Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, according to The Athletic.

The Ivorian international’s agent has denied reports that Kessie could leave the club twice in recent months, while the player himself has also manifested that wish.

Barcelona appeared to earmark Kessie as a potential sale earlier in the summer, as they sought to raise funds and clear space in their salary limit. However more recent reports stated that they had more or less given up on that idea, with only an ‘exceptional offer’ for both club and player enough to extract him.

Al Ahly’s may be just that. According to the information, they are happy to double Kessie’s salary in order to make a move happen. It is not yet clear whether Kessie would be open to a move to the Middle East.

🚨 Al Ahli have offered Kessié to DOUBLE his salary. Kessié and his agent made it clear that if they improve the offer, he would be ready to leave Barça. Xavi has already spoken with him and told him that he will have a smaller role next season. @TheAthleticFC 🇨🇮 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 28, 2023

They go on to say that Kessie has been told he will play less next season. Sergio Busquets has left so far, but Ilkay Gundogan has arrived. Were Barcelona to bring in further signings to cover the pivot role, as it appears they wish to, then it is not hard to see how Kessie’s role would be reduced.

Any deal will hinge on Kessie though, who so far has been convinced of remaining at the club. Either way, it is fairly easy to rationalise his decision.