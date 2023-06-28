Saudi Arabia spending to reach referees as they pursue controversial La Liga official

Saudi Arabia have recruited players and managers on high wages from Europe, and are now looking to turn their attention to referees.

According Relevo, Saudi Arabia have offered Antonio Mateu Lahoz a singificant contract to head to the Middle East. Mateu was in tears at the end of the season, after he was nudged towards retirement from the Spanish game, in a decision that very much did not seem like it was his.

The veteran referee had one of his most controversial seasons yet, making a name for himself at the World Cup. He received widespread criticism for his officiating during the Netherlands-Argentina tie, and returned with a Barcelona derby featuring 15 yellow cards and a red.

Saudi Arabia want him not only to officiate matches, as he had been doing occasionally last season, but also to head up the Referee School in the Saudi Arabian Federation, passing on his knowledge.

It’s an offer he is unlikely to accept according to Relevo, and although he may well continue taking charge of the odd game here and there, does not want to move to Saudi Arabia permanently.