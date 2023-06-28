Rodrygo Goes surprises Real Madrid fans with club tattoo

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has ensured that he will be wearing his colours on his sleeve for good this summer, after getting a Real Madrid-related tattoo.

His forearm will be a constant reminder of the club’s 14th Champions League title, after he inked his skin with a picture of the trophy, the venue and the time at the final whistle on a background of clouds.

Above it Rodrygo has the numberr 11, his new shirt number next season after Marco Asensio vacated it.

As with any relationship, Rodrygo will be hoping that it does not sour that little bit more, now that he has a large and somewhat permanent reminder.

It seems Rodrygo is set to be a star at the Santiago Bernabeu for some time to come though. Together with Vinicius Junior, he is slated to be the future of the Real Madrid attack for much of the next decade. At just 22, Rodrygo continues a steady, positive trajectory, gradually unlocking more and more of his talent.