Real Mallorca fans fined €10k for racist Vinicius Junior banner

Six Real Mallorca fans have been fined €10k for an abusive banner towards Vinicius Junior.

The incident occurred against Valencia, one week after Vinicius was racially abused at Mestalla and subsequently sent off. Six fans were intercepted before they made it to the stadium with the banner by police outside the stadium.

The banner read ‘Vinicius trash, your skin has no cure’, as per Marca. The fine will amount to €1,667 per person, which is a reduction on the punishments that have been handed out for abuse in the stadiums, with more the fans at Mestalla receiving €5k fines per person and two-year stadium bans.

Vinicius was recently asked to testify against those fans at Mestalla, but delayed giving evidence via video call, as he was on holiday in Miami, as per RAC1.

There has been a general attitude abroad that Spain and the footballing authorities have not been harsh enough with their punishments in recent months, although La Liga have specifically asked for the power to hand out punishments themselves, rather than leaving it to the public prosecutor.