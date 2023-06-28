Real Madrid to offer alternate solution to Arda Guler deal as competition reaches decisive phase

Real Madrid are doing all they can to convince Fenerbahce starlet Arda Guler to the club. One of their main rivals for his signature are Sevilla.

Alongside Borussia Dortmund and Ajax, Sevilla are amongst the frontrunners for his signature this summer. That said, there has been some suggestion that high commissions being demanded may take Guler out of Sevilla’s budget.

Real Madrid are in the running too, and are making a concerted effort. The reason those three sides above are leading the race is because of the fact that Guler feels they could offer him immediate first-team football, something that would not be the case at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Diario AS say that their creative solution is to offer to loan Guler back to Fenerbahce for the coming season while they carve out a position for him in their squad. This week is expected to be decisive for Guler’s future.

Los Blancos’ plan is not a bad one, but it does seem as if Guler is keen to leave Turkish football. No doubt Real Madrid would be open to loaning him elsewhere too, but if what Guler wants is a permanent move to a side where he will play, then they have their work cut out. Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde are all blocking his path on the right side, and Jude Bellingham or Luka Modric can fulfil the central role he would play.