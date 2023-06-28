Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham told one thing he must do in order to succeed in La Liga

Real Madrid’s star signing Jude Bellingham must do one thing in particular in order to succeed at Real Madrid, according to expert Sid Lowe. That is nothing more than launch himself into life in Spain.

Lowe writes that while it is something of a fallacy that English players do not adapt to Spanish football, highlighting the examples of Kieran Trippier, David Beckham, Steve MacManaman, Gary Lineker and Laurie Cunningham as successes, there are certainly some that struggle. The trope goes that they cannot settle into the culture abroad.

Jonathan Woodgate was not one of those successes, but he did enjoy his time at Real Madrid in the mid-2000s, and his issues were injury-related rather than on the pitch. Lowe quotes Woodgate’s advice.

“My advice to a player coming to Spain would be try to learn the language as fast as possible and fit into the culture by always trying to make the effort.”

“As long as you try, it doesn’t matter if you make mistakes: they don’t mind.”

Meanwhile MacManaman won two Champions Leagues while at the Santiago Bernabeu, and said that it is important to settle as quickly as possible.

“It goes without saying that you should learn the language although now you have people to translate, to pay your bills, to do your washing, to look after everything for you, and there are lots of English-speaking players. But the big thing is what happens after training, that you have a home to go to, for you and your family. Get it done quick, get your clothes hung up, your shoes out, stroll, see the place.”

The article also explains that all opportunities to get involved with the local culture or even teammates must be taken as often as possible – even highlighting the fact that Woodgate used to turn off his satellite navigation and drive without destination to see where he would end up.

Bellingham impressed the local media with his maturity during his opening press conference, and also had few issues settling in Germany after his move to Borussia Dortmund. While Germany is a country with more English-speakers, the fact he has been through the experience once will no doubt stand him in good stead. Furthermore, Bellingham seems an amiable and extroverted personality, which should aid his integration into the dressing room.

