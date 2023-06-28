Real Madrid announce updated captain’s list for 2023-24 season following Karim Benzema departure

Karim Benzema brought his 14-year spell as a Real Madrid to a close earlier this month, with the former French international having opted to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Not only did Real Madrid lose their talisman, who they have been unable to replace so far, they also lost their captain, which was the role that Benzema had held for just one season, following the departure of Marcelo last summer.

Los Blancos have now announced their captain’s list for next season. It was already known that Nacho Fernandez would be the new club captain, but it has been revealed that Luka Modric moves to second captain, Dani Carvajal to third and Toni Kroos joins the group as the fourth skipper.

It will no doubt be an incredible privilege for Nacho when he puts on the captain’s armband for the first time. The 33-year-old has spent his entire career at Real Madrid, and he could very well remain as skipper until he retires.