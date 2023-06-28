Real Betis working on two exits and two arrivals in midfield reboot

Real Betis are looking to reshape their midfield this summer and free up some space in their salary limit too.

William Carvalho has frequently been linked with an exit from Betis in recent seasons, due to his high salary and obvious quality. The Portuguese recently renewed his deal until 2026 in order to reduce the impact of his salary and help out the club.

As per MD, Carvalho has been in talks with Al Nassr in recent days, although without an agreement so far. Qatari side Al Rayyan are also interested in the 31-year-old, where compatriot and former manager Leonardo Jardim has taken charge.

Meanwhile Paul Akouokou may also be on the way out. Las Palmas, Istanbul Basaksehir and Valencia are all interested, but the closest to his signature are reportedly Getafe. They will need to shell out €4m for Akouokou, 25, who is yet to reach 800 minutes of action in the last three seasons.

In order to cover their absences, one of the options is Nico Gonzalez. Los Verdiblancos have submitted an offer to Barcelona for the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Valencia, and is not wanted by Xavi Hernandez.

Meanwhile Marc Roca has been a long-term target for Betis. Even before he joined the now relegated Leeds United, Betis were rumoured to be interested in Roca, and have been in talks about a deal for several weeks now. He is expected to arrive too.

Should all of these deals go through, Betis will presumably free up some money to strengthen other areas too. Neither Nico nor Roca can measure up to the quality of Carvalho, but with Guido Rodriguez and Sergio Canales already in midfield, they have plenty of quality there. Betis may want to look at the wide areas more thoroughly to make them a more rounded team.