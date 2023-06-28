Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano announce new head coach following Andoni Iraola’s departure

Following Andoni Iraola’s departure at the end of last season, Rayo Vallecano have been searching for a new head coach for the last few weeks.

Iraola, who has since taken over at Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, decided against renewing his contract, which left Rayo in the position of looking for a replacement, which they have now settled on.

They have announced the appointment of Francisco Rodriguez for the 2023-24 campaign. The 45-year-old had been out of work since being sacked by Elche in the early stages of last season.

Francisco has previously been in charge at Almeria, Girona and Elche earlier in his career, and he will now embark on a new journey in the Spanish capital.

Francisco will be unveiled by Rayo Vallecano on Monday (03/07), and he will look to build on the club’s impressive showing in LaLiga last season, which saw them finish 11th, albeit just a few points off of the European places.

