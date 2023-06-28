La Liga loosen salary limit rules to allow clubs to spend more on transfers

La Liga are set to ease restrictions on spending this summer, as they look to agitate what has been looking like another quieter transfer market in Spain.

According to Marca, La Liga clubs who are over their salary limit will be allowed to spend 50% of the money that they save or earn in cuts or sales this summer, rather than the previous 40%. That number will increase to 60% should the player account for 5% of the total cost of the squad.

Teams such as Barcelona, Real Betis and Almeria have all been the struggling to move in the market due to the salary limit restrictions, which mean that the total cost of the squad cannot exceed 70% of the club’s income, at which point the above restrictions would come into play.

The spending limit that is calculated from the savings and earnings made from transfers also rises from 40% to 60%, meaning clubs can use more of that total.

However the likes of Betis remain in their salary limit currently, but until they make major savings, are unable to spend much. As per Luis Rojo of Marca, this is unlikely to have much of an impact on Barcelona, the most high-profile case, at any rate.

The policy has come under critcism of late, with the likes of Betis and Almeria unable to spend despite having the cash available to do so. It is designed to ensure that clubs do not overspend and end up in situations where they could go bust, which has been a problem in the past in Spain.