Girona join German sides in the race to sign talented Real Madrid youngster

Following Real Madrid Castilla’s failed attempts to achieve promotion to LaLiga Smartbank, several of their players have been linked with moves away this summer.

Rafa Marin and Carlos Dotor have both been linked with exiting Real Madrid this summer, although the player that has garnered the most interest in Sergio Arribas, following his outstanding individual performances last season.

Arribas is unlikely to break into first team reckoning at Real Madrid next season, so a summer exit looks to be on the cards. A whole hosts of German sides recently scouted him at the play-off final against Eldense, while Espanyol have also registered their interest.

The latest side to join the race for Arribas’ signature is Girona, with MD reporting that the Catalan side are keen to begin a similar operation to the one that saw them sign Miguel Gutierrez last summer.

Real Madrid have developed a good relationship with Girona of late, with Reinier having also recently been in Catalonia on a loan deal, which could be extended into next season.

Real Madrid are reporting looking to have a 50% sell-on clause inserted into any deal, as well as a buy-back clause. This could give Girona the advantage over teams like Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, although it remains to be seen where Arribas ends up.