Barcelona

WATCH: Ez Abde on fire for Morocco after reaching agreement with Barcelona over internationals

Ez Abde was once again in inspired form for Morocco at the under-23 African Cup of Nations, captaining the Atlas Lions to a 5-1 victory over Ghana on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old had initially been asked not to play by Barcelona, due to the fact that they are concerned about an injury interrupting his preseason, or a potential transfer.

However Sport say that Abde came to an agreement with the club ahead of the Ghana tie, where he started and came off after 73 minutes. During the match he registered a goal and two assists, while Barca Atletic defender Chadi Riad remained on the bench.

Abde is Morocco’s leader, as they hope to deliver the third edition of the competition on home soil.

When Abde returns to Barcelona, his future is uncertain. With the Blaugrana struggling to sell players, and desperately in need of funds, it would be no surprise to see them sanction a move for Abde this summer. Despite his obvious potential, he is one of the few assets they have that other clubs will be desperate to bring in.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Ez Abde Morocco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News