Edinson Cavani set to leave Valencia after single season as move beckons

Valencia are looking to move on star striker Edinson Cavani, after just a single season at Mestalla.

Cavani arrived with much fanfare as a free agent from Manchester United last summer, and was brought in to be their chief goalscorer. However he struggled to settle, and was hampered by injuries all season.

The Uruguayan hitman missed a number of easy opportunities in the second half of the season, and managed just seven goals all season for Los Che in 28 appearances, as Valencia battled to avoid relegation.

As per Diario AS, he is likely to mutually terminate the second year of his contract with Valencia, and has interested from Adana Demirspor in Turkey. There former Barcelona and Valencia striker Patrick Kluivert is due to take over as manager, after Slaven Bilic took over as Bosnia and Herzegovina. Kluivert was most recently in charge of Curacao, but will take over Adana in the Conference League next season.

For Valencia, they will start the hunt for another striker must begin in earnest. Ruben Baraja will lose all three of his top scorers from last season if Cavani goes, with loanees Samuel Lino and Justin Kluivert also leaving, both of whom scored 8 goals.