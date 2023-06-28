Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr desperately trying to convince Barcelona target to join

Having already signed Mikayil Faye and Ilkay Gundogan, and with deals for Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque having been agreed, it’s safe to say that it has been a very busy start to the summer for Barcelona.

However, they are not resting on your laurels, with key areas still needing to be strengthened. A new pivot is essential, following Sergio Busquets’ departure at the end of last season.

Having already missed out on Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich, Barcelona have recently turned their attention towards Marcelo Brozovic, whom Inter Milan are open to selling this summer. The Croatian wants to join the LaLiga champions, but a deal is far from straightforward.

Al-Nassr, who Cristiano Ronaldo plays for, are currently in pole position to sign Brozovic, having agreed a deal with Inter. However, he prefers to join Barcelona, which has cast doubt on a move to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr are very keen to secure their man, and according to MD, they have sent a delegation to meet Brozovic in Croatia, where they will hope to convince him to sign on the dotted line.

Barcelona will need to rely on Brozovic rejecting Al-Nassr once again, with a deal currently out of their hands due to financial issues. They will hope that they can agree a deal with Inter in the near future, although negotiations won’t be easy.