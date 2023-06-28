Barcelona to sell promising youngster liked by Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona are considering the sale of talented youngster Angel Alarcon, according to a report emanating from Catalonia.

Alarcon, 19, made five appearances for Barcelona’s senior side last season, sharing game time between the under-19s, Barca Atletic, and Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

As per La Portera de Nunez, Barcelona will try to sell him this summer, but include a buyback option. Reports recently emerged that Udinese were interested in loaning Alarcon, and the information goes on to claim that his agent is keen to see Alarcon move to Italy.

Barcelona would rather a move within Spain, but this is clearly dependent on what offers arrive for him.

Xavi has previously praised Alarcon’s work-rate, pace and understanding of the game, at times using him ahead of the likes of Pablo Torre off the bench. He did sustain an injury at the end of the season which will likely see him miss the beginning of the next, with his recovery time set to bring him back some time between mid-August to mid-September.

Alarcon is generally used as a winger, but is reasonably versatile across the front line. He has a contract until 2025 and is one of the better talents at his age, but has never been tipped for greatness either. Given Barcelona’s position, including a buyback option is not the worst option for them.