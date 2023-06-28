Barcelona receive Franck Kessie offer from Al Ahly – full details

Barcelona have received a bid from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahly for midfielder Franck Kessie.

News of interest in ‘El Presidente’ broke this week, and on Wednesday afternoon it was reported that Saudi Arabia would double Kessie’s salary to move.

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona have also received a proposal from Al Ahly, and are currently considering it. The offer is worth €20m for Barcelona, while Kessie would earn €10m per annum.

Previous reports had put Barcelona’s asking price at €30m, while seemingly the Blaugrana had given up on the idea of selling Kessie unless an ‘irrefutable’ offer came up. Yet with the salary limit squeezing Barcelona’s ability to make moves this market, they may be tempted into pulling the trigger. Knowing Saudi Arabia can afford more, the temptation to negotiate a higher price will be present too.

That of course is useless without the approval of Kessie. So far both the 26-year-old and his agent have been clear that they want to remain in Catalonia. Kessie turned down more lucrative offers last summer to join Barcelona, and it looks as if it will depend on whether the significant amounts on offer will tip the scales for Kessie.