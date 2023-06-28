Barcelona preparing to present €6.6m guarantee to LaLiga in order to register existing players

Barcelona’s financial issues have been well-documented for some time now, and they are expected to continue on for the next few years. although steps are being taken to rectify the situation.

Nevertheless, it is a problem that has plagued Barcelona for the last few years. Last season, it meant that they were unable to register the new contracts of a number of first team players, including Gavi, Ronaldo Araujo and Sergi Roberto, who is expected to be the new club captain following Sergio Busquets’ departure.

However, having had their viability plan approved by LaLiga earlier this month, Barcelona are hoping to solve the situation soon. Gavi has already been registered as a first team player, but the others are still in limbo.

Barcelona hope this won’t be the case for long, as they are planning to present a guarantee of €6.6m to LaLiga (as per MD), the amount required to register the new contracts of Araujo, Roberto, Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena.

The guarantee will last for one year, although it cannot be released until the end of next season. Barcelona will certainly hope that this suffices, although LaLiga’s response is not yet known.