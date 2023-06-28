Barcelona offered €100m per year by Qatari side as part of franchise proposal

Barcelona’s financial woes have been well-documented for some time now, and ahead of the opening of this summer’s transfer window, their ability to do business will be handicapped as a result.

However, they could be set for a much-needed cash injection, following reports from Tot Costa that an unnamed Qatari side have submitted a offer to Barcelona, worth €100m per year, to use the club’s name as part of their franchise.

📌 Qatar tempta el Barça 💣 Proposta multimilionària per cedir el nom a un equip de la lliga del Qatar @laiatudel https://t.co/30gNn0UzOd pic.twitter.com/xqUO1eWgOC — Tot costa (@totcosta) June 28, 2023

Joan Laporta was recently in Qatar, with reports having followed speculating over a possible partnership. It now appears that this was accurate, and the deal looks to be incredibly lucrative for Barcelona.

If accepted, the money generated would help Barcelona solve its financial woes, while also allowing more money to be utilised in the transfer market going forward.

If the deal is agreed in the near future, it’s not yet known whether Barcelona will have more leeway in terms of finances for this summer. However, with issues expected regarding the registration of new signings, they will hope that this situation does help immediately.