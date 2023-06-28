Barcelona offered chance to sign Bayer Munich star as “Sergio Busquets replacement”

Following Sergio Busquets’ decision to depart Barcelona at the end of last season, Barcelona have been left with the difficult task of replacing the 34-year-old, who recently signed for MLS side Inter Miami.

Barcelona’s pursuit has been unsuccessful so far, having missed out on signing both Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich, their reported top targets to fill the void at pivot.

In the wake of Busquets’ departure, Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a multitude of players from various clubs and agents, with Sport reporting that one of those has been Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austrian international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United, is out of favour at Bayern Munich, and a move this summer is very likely.

Currently, Barcelona have no need for a player like Sabitzer, having already signed Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City. The 29-year-old is certainly not a pivot, which the report appears to suggest, and he is no better than the options already at the club in terms of other areas of the midfield.

Barcelona’s search for a new pivot is likely to go on. Their reported targets at the moment are Marcelo Brozovic, Dani Parejo and Oriol Romeu, but it remains to be seen who they end up signing this summer.