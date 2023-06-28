Barcelona hierarchy unconvinced by possible signing of LaLiga veteran – report

So far this summer, Barcelona have had their work cut out as they attempt to find a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who recently joined Inter Miami having left the club at the end of last season.

Their top targets, Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich, are unattainable due to financial issues, which has seen them move on to other options. One of those is Marcelo Brozovic, although with Al-Nassr leading the race to sign the Inter Milan captain, a deal could be tricky.

As a result, Barcelona have sounded out Villarreal’s Dani Parejo and Oriol Romeu of Girona as alternative targets, with Xavi Hernandez particularly being a fan of the former. However, Sport have reported that the club’s hierarchy are unconvinced over the possible signing of Parejo.

Parejo would be an affordable option for Barcelona, although there is a consensus within the club that he is too old, and that they should be looking to sign a younger alternative. Parejo is only a few months younger than Busquets.

Parejo have certainly proven over the years that he is a top-class defensive midfielder, but concerns over his age are understandable. However, his performance levels have yet to drop, and as a stop-gap, he could be a fantastic signing for Barcelona.