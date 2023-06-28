Barcelona given 6-day deadline to make official offer to pivot target

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new pivot, following Sergio Busquets’ decision to leave the club at the end of last season.

It has been a very difficult task for Mateu Alemany and Deco so far, with the club’s financial issues having hamstrung their efforts so far. Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich, their top targets, have already been ruled out.

They have since moved on to Marcelo Brozovic, whom Inter Milan are open to selling this summer. However, Al-Nassr have already agreed terms with Inter, although personal terms have been a sticking point during negotiations.

This is because Brozovic would prefer to join Barcelona, and he is open to waiting for the LaLiga champions to make their move. However, he won’t wait too long, and Gerard Romero has reported that the 30-year-old has given Barcelona six days to submit an official offer.

Brozović has given Barcelona roughly SIX days to present a formal offer for him. He also wants GUARANTEES from the club in writing.

Brozovic is also keen for guarantees from Barcelona, which is likely to refer to his registration with LaLiga, which is already expected to be an issue for other signings, including Ilkay Gundogan.

Brozovic would be an excellent short-term solution for Barcelona, although they are firmly racing against the clock in order to sign him.