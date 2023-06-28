Ayoze Perez admits that his “priority” is to make Real Betis return this summer

Ayoze Perez made a big splash at Real Betis during the second half of last season, following his loan move from Leicester City in January.

The 29-year-old was very well received from within the club, as well as by their supporters. Manuel Pellegrini was particularly enamoured by Ayoze, whom he was desperate to see stay at the club going into next season.

Ayoze’s contract at Leicester expires in a couple of days, and Betis have submitted an offer to retain his services. As per Relevo, negotiations between both parties are at an advanced stage, and the forward has also told Deportes TV Canaria that he intends to remain in Andalusia.

“I arrived at a great club, with a great fanbase. My priority has always been to stay at Betis.”

"He merecido ir a la selección" 🇪🇸 Es uno de los titulares que dejó @AyozePG en la entrevista 🎙️ en exclusiva que concedió a @deportetvC en @RTVCes y que le hizo @Carlosreyh Todo apunta a que seguirá en el @RealBetis ⚽️y confía en el ascenso del @CDTOficial 👇 @RTVCCanarias pic.twitter.com/nbiGPdLJGb — Deportes TVCanaria (@deportetvC) June 28, 2023

Real Betis will be delighted to have retained Ayoze’s services, and the club’s supporters can surely look forward to seeing him in the green and white next season.