Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid open voting on decision about club badge

Atletico Madrid have acted quickly to open up a referendum on the current club’s badge.

Last Friday there was a consultory vote on the design of the new badge, established in 2016, as to whether there would be interest in returning to the previous design. That received 44% approval, and afterwards chief shareholders Miguel Angel Gil Marin and Enrique Cerezo revealed that there would be vote as to whether to change back to the former design.

This Wednesday voting was opened for Atletico Madrid members to vote on whether the old badge should return, the results of which will be respected by the Atletico Madrid board.

‘The badge is not to be touched’ has been a long-running campaign and protest run by Atletico fans and ultras, after they were not consulted on the initial change, which looks as if it could culminate in successful action. Fans have until Friday to cast their vote.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Enrique Cerezo Miguel Angel Gil Marin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News