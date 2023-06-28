Atletico Madrid hopes of transfer dampened as Saudi Arabia offer is denied by player

Atletico Madrid looked as if they were in line to reduce their wage bill significantly, but Saul Niguez has dampened down the idea that he might leave the club for Saudi Arabia.

Rumours had broken that Saudi Arabia may continue their summer of spending by bringing Saul to the Middle East. It is a deal Atletico would likely be keen on, due to the fact that he earns one of the largest salaries, has a contract until 2026, and is currently one of their bit-part players.

However speaking to Diario AS, Saul has made it clear that the rumours of an offer were just that.

“I can’t say anything because no formal offer has come to me, despite what the press says. As of today, I am an Atletico player and I have a three-year contract.”

“Despite not having all the minutes I want or need, I am ready for when the coach needs me.”

“I feel good, I am prepared and this year to start the season to compete. The club continues to grow and we compete with better players and that makes us better.”

Saul was remarkably upbeat about his situation, having gone from being a key player to regular on the bench in the space of three seasons.

“If it were in my power, I would like to fulfil that contract. I am at home, Atletico is my life and I have been at the club since I was twelve. I have had to claw my way to achieve what I have achieved. It is nothing new for me that I have to earn my position in each training session. What does not depend on me does not distract me.”

Asked if he would consider a move, Saul did not rule it out, but neither did he make it sound as if it were likely.

“It’s not up to me. There are many parts. If I could choose, it is very difficult to be happier than you can be at home. We would have to look at many things: the club, the coach and me. If they decided that I have to leave, then we would look at it.”

Saul was also quizzed on whether he would consider a move to Saudi Arabia.

“The same as any destination in the world if you have to consider a way out. Leaving is not on my mind, but returning on the 7th with Atletico to work and show the level I have.”

Ultimately, Saul is a useful squad player for Diego Simeone on a star’s wages. Yet with perhaps only Saudi Arabia willing to put similar numbers on the table for him, it looks as if that might be Atleti’s only immediate hope of moving him on.

Image via Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press