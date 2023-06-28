Atletico Madrid could make €45m saving if midfielder is sold to Saudi Arabia this summer

Atletico Madrid are not expected to be overly active in the transfer market this summer, despite having already agreed deals to sign Caglar Soyuncu, Santiago Mourino and most recently, Javi Galan from Celta Vigo.

A new midfielder is also on the agenda, but aside from that, it is expected to be a quiet transfer window for Los Colchoneros. However, that could change depending on sales, with Joao Felix and Saul Niguez both having been linked with departures.

The latter has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, and according to Marca, Atletico are hoping to receive an offer in the near future, as they are open to selling Saul this summer.

If Saul does depart before the end of the transfer window, Atletico would stand to save €45m, before any prospective transfer fee is even considered. This is because the 28-year-old, whose contract runs for another three years, is currently earning €15m per season.

With Saul likely to only be a squad player next season, Atletico Madrid would be very keen to not pay those kinds of wages going forward. It remains to be seen whether an offer does arrive from Saudi Arabia in the next few weeks.