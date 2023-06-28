Atletico Madrid closing in on signing of African starlet from LaLiga rivals

Atletico Madrid have had a busy start to the summer. Having already wrapped up deals of Caglar Soyuncu and Santiago Mourino (pending official confirmation), they are also closing in on the signing of Javi Galan from Celta Vigo.

However, the deal for the 28-year-old is not the only one that Atletico are working on, with Relevo reporting that they are in talks to sign Marciano Sanca, who plays for Almeria.

Atletico officials held talks with Marciano’s representatives on Wednesday in order to accelerate a deal. The next step for Los Colchoneros will be to negotiate with Almeria for the 19-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 29 matches for Almeria B last season.

Marciano, who has been likened to AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, has a €40m release clause in his contract, although Atletico anticipate being able to sign him for much less.

Marciano could certainly be a fine addition for Atletico Madrid, as they look to prepare for the future, as well as the present.