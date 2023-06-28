Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid agree sale of midfielder for €8m

Atletico Madrid have reportedly agreed to sell midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The French midfielder will leave Los Colchoneros for Olympique Marseille after three years, and sign a new four-year contract with the French giants, as per Fabrizio Romano.

He will join former Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral at OM, who makes his first signing on the South Coast, linking up with the coach which has perhaps gotten the best out of him.

Kondogbia was one of the names earmarked for an exit by Atletico this summer, as he struggled to impact the starting team. Arriving from Los Che for €15m, Kondogbia was useful, but never seemed to fully reach his potential at the Metropolitano.

Los Colchoneros gain a fee for one of their veterans, but overall will perhaps wonder about the efficacy of the deal. One of their targets is to sign an alternative midfielder to be the deepest of the three Diego Simeone has been using.

