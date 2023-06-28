Arsenal’s Declan Rice move eases Real Sociedad’s concerns over possible Martin Zubimendi exit

Wednesday has been a good day to be an Arsenal fan. Having officially signed Kai Havertz, former Real Madrid target, from Chelsea, they have now agreed a fee with West Ham United to sign Declan Rice.

We keep moving forward.​ Kai Havertz is a Gunner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/76j5BStw9e — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2023

🚨 West Ham have just communicated to Arsenal that they’re accepting £100m plus £5m add-ons fee for Declan Rice. The two clubs remain in talks over deal structure & payment terms — as West Ham want £100m to be paid within 18 months. Final discussions and then… done deal. pic.twitter.com/khKe5EgeFc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

The latter is expected to join for a fee believed to be £105m, which would make him the most expensive signing in British football history.

The deal is also good news for Real Sociedad, as it is now unlikely that Arsenal will make a move to sign Martin Zubimendi, according to MD. The Gunners, along with Barcelona, had been heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Barcelona have effectively ruled out a move for Zubimendi this summer, as La Real will insist on any suitors paying the midfielder’s release clause of €60m. However, Manchester United are said to be interested, so there could still cause for concern in San Sebastian.

Despite the rumours, Zubimendi has expressed his desire to remain at Real Sociedad next season, which means that even if his release clause is activated, it’s unlikely that he will depart.