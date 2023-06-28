AC Milan making moves in their pursuit of two exciting LaLiga youngsters

Following the impending sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United, which is expected to be confirmed later this week, AC Milan are already making plans to re-invest those funds accordingly.

They have turned their attention to LaLiga, and have identified Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah and Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal as targets. Both players are expected to leave their respective clubs this summer, with a plethora of interest having been shown in their services.

However, Milan are best-placed to sign both, and Relevo have reported that they have opened talks with Valencia and Villarreal over deals for Musah and Chukwueze respectively.

Milan have the first team to have made an approach for Musah, although no official offer has been submitted to Valencia as of yet. The same goes for Chukwueze and Villarreal, although it is expected that these deals will progress once Tonali’s departure from the Rossoneri is confirmed.

Although there are numerous other clubs interested in both players, especially Chukwueze, AC Milan appear to have stolen a march on the competition, and the pair could very well be playing in red and black next season.