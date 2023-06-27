La Liga

WATCH: Spain have goal inexplicably ruled out during U21 Euros clash against Ukraine

Spain are currently taking on Ukraine in their final Group B match at the U21 European Championships, taking place in Romania and Georgia.

Having won their first two matches against Romania and Croatia, La Rojita have already guaranteed their place in the quarter-finals, and they went into the match against Ukraine knowing that they only needed a point to secure top spot in their group.

Santi Denia made several changes to his side for the match, with one of those coming into the side being Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme. He thought he had given Spain the lead after 20 minutes following a goalkeeping error, but remarkably, the goal was ruled out for a “foul” by the 23-year-old winger.

Even more infuriatingly for La Rojita, Ukraine ended up taking the lead in the match just before half time, courtesy of Bogdan Vyunnyk. However, Spain have since equalised, with Ivan Zhelizko scoring an own goal.

