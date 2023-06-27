Vinicius Junior mega-contract agreed with Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior was arguably Real Madrid’s best player last season, and next season he will be paid like it.

The Brazilian was their best player last season for many, and his tireless attacks down the right side were often the difference for Los Blancos last season.

According to Cadena SER, he will receive financial compensation for that good form, with Real Madrid due to offer him a new five-year contract. They say he has already put pen to paper on the renewal, which would raise his buyout clause to €1b, and keep him at the club presumably until 2028.

One of the biggest issues Real Madrid will face is accommodating long-term target Kylian Mbappe, who prefers to operate off the left, and not through the middle, where Vinicius currently is. It appears as if Mbappe will have to compromise in regard to the move he has called his dream transfer on various occasions, as Vinicius looks as if he will be there long-term.