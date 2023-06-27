Villarreal defender Pau Torres keen to leave with Premier League most likely destination

Villarreal star Pau Torres has decided to leave the club after over a decade at the club.

The 26-year-old has come to the conclusion that it is time to bring his spell at the Yellow Submarine to an end, feeling he must now take the next step in his career. That is according to Marca, and he is not short of interest.

Aston Villa have been most heavily linked with Torres, where former manager Unai Emery is abundantly aware of his qualities. The Basque manager wants to bring Torres to the Premier League, and now attention will shift to Fernando Roig’s asking price. It is thought that they want over €45m for Torres, a fee Villa will not pay, and still less with only a year left on Torres’ deal.

They will not be without competition though, with Juventus and Bayern Munich also interested in Torres, although not necessarily as a first-choice.

Villarreal do not have a vast margin within which to manoeuvre in their salary limit, something that could well force Villarreal’s hand somewhat. Equally Torres is unlikely to force his way out too fiercely, given his close connection to Villarreal.