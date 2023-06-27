Villarreal announce signing of former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder

Villarreal have announced the signing of Denis Suarez on a free, after his contract with Celta Vigo expired.

Suarez, 29, spent the second half of last season on loan at Espanyol, who were eventually relegated, making 18 appearances for Los Pericos. He has previously missed the first six months of the season, after being exiled for a spat with Celta President Carlo Mourino, where he was prevented from training with his teammates.

Seven years after spending a season on loan at Villarreal from Barcelona, Suarez has returned to sign a three-year deal at La Ceramica.

He will likely replace the creative duties of Giovani Lo Celso, who has returned to Tottenham Hotspur following the end of his loan. That said, Suarez has often excelled from slightly deeper position in recent seasons at Celta. Villarreal will be hoping that they can get Suarez back up to speed after showing signs of rust at Espanyol.