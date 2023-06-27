Valencia closing in on first summer signing after agreeing deal for Premier League winger

There has been plenty of talk surrounding possible departures at Valencia. Toni Lato’s exit from the club has already been confirmed, while Giorgi Mamardashvili and Yunus Musah have been heavily linked with big-money moves away.

Despite this, there has seemingly been little movement in terms of arrivals, although that is about to change, since Relevo have reported that Valencia have agreed a deal to sign Spanish winger Sergi Canos from Brentford.

The Premier League side recently activated a one-year extension clause in Canos’ contract, much to the annoyance of the 26-year-old. However, a deal has been reached with Valencia, which will see them pay a small fee, as well as giving Brentford a percentage of future sale.

Strengthening on the wings was essential for Valencia, given that they had lost Justin Kluivert and Samuel Lino, with the loan spells of both players having ended at the end of last season. Canos will hope to pick up the baton when he joins.