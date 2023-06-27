Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler identifies LaLiga side as his preferred next club

Over the last couple of weeks, there has been intense speculation regarding the future of Arda Guler, considered by many to be one of the brightest young talents in European football.

Guler has been a regular starter for Fenerbahce for much of the last 12 months, despite being just 18 years of age. He has not looked out of place in senior football, which has caught the attention of many of Europe’s big hitters.

Guler has been heavily linked with a move away from Fenerbahce, with it having emerged that he has a release clause worth just €18m. Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in triggering this.

Diario AS have revealed that Guler is keen on a move to Spanish football, although rather than either of the El Clasico clubs, his preferred destination is Europa League holders Sevilla.

If they can pull it off, signing Guler would be a major coup for Sevilla. However, it has also been reported that the teenager’s next club would owe a “labyrinth” of commissions to different agents, which amounts to a staggering €20m.

Following this news, it’s safe to say that any interested parties will have to dig deep into their pockets to sign Guler. Sevilla will hope that they can use their advantage to press ahead with negotiations.