Shakira details when and how she became aware of Gerard Pique infidelity

The separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique was one of the most public and antagonistic of its time, with plenty of the details being leaked to the media. The Colombian singer has been remarkably open about the break-up, particularly in her music, and has once again been frank about how it came about.

Speaking to People en Espanol magazine, via Diario AS, Shakira explained exactly when and where she was when she found out that the former Barcelona defender had been unfaithful.

“Everything came together, my home was falling apart. I found out from the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the intensive care unit.”

“I thought I wouldn’t survive that long. The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him most, but I could not talk to him or receive the advice from my best friend that I would have needed so much.”

Fortunately, as Shakira went on to say, her father made a full recovery despite being 91 years old. She remarked that she hoped her children could look to her parents as a role model for the romance that she could not have.

Pique remains in a relationship with Clara Chia, with whom he now lives in Barcelona. Shakira has moved to Miami with their children Milan and Sasha, where she already had property.