Real Madrid to insert €1bn release clause into new contract of first team starlet

Real Madrid have been very busy since the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, as they have been hard at work securing new signings, as well as tying down the futures of current first team players.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez are among those to have penned new deals recently, while Vinicius Junior’s new contract has also been agreed with Real Madrid officials.

The next deal that Los Blancos are working on is for Eduardo Camavinga, who has already given the green light to the proposal submitted by the club, as per Marca. It will see him earn a well-deserved pay rise, while his release clause will be bumped up to €1bn.

Camavinga had a excellent second half of last season, providing a string of top class performances for Real Madrid, despite having been played out of position at left back for the majority of those matches.

However, Camavinga will be back in his natural position of midfielder for next season, where he is expected to become even more prominent for Real Madrid.