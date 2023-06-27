Real Madrid target Harry Kane set on leaving Tottenham Hotspur in major move

Real Madrid backed out of negotiations for Harry Kane earlier this summer after deciding that his price tag was too high. However it looks as if another of the major players in European football will test Tottenham Hotspur’s resolve.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new striker this summer after the departure of Karim Benzema earlier in June. One of the names most closely linked was Kane, but Real Madrid had no intention of investing in excess of the €100m that Spurs and Daniel Levy are asking.

As per SkySports, via MD, Kane is keen to leave this summer with a year remaining on his deal. Bayern, who never made a move to replace Robert Lewandowski beyond Sadio Mane, are willing to part with €70-80m for Kane. While in theory that is too little for Spurs, it appears both player and Bayern will try to make a move happen.

Some Real Madrid fans will be wondering if they should have pursued Kane further, and there is little doubt that in terms of immediate performance, few would give them more in the short-term. Equally, Kane would break their signing policy of only investing big money in young players, and with Kane previously suffering from injuries at times, that is understandable stance.