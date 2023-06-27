Real Madrid starlet racially abused by 12-year-old boy during Primera Federacion play-off final

Although instances of racist abuse is something that has been happening in Spanish football for several years, the issue became incredibly prevalent during last season, as Real Madrid talisman Vinicius Junior was subject to it on numerous occasions from opposition supporters.

The boiling point came during Real Madrid’s trip to Valencia last month, when Vinicius bit back after being racially abused by multiple supporters in the Mario Kempes south stand.

That incident opened a lot of eyes to the issue, but depressingly, it does not appear to have stopped it, with Diario AS reporting that Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Tobias was racially abused during Castilla’s promotion play-off final against Eldense on Sunday.

Tobias spoke of the incident on his Instagram account, where he revealed that it was a boy, believed to be just 12, that abused him.

“The saddest thing is you never expect something like this to come out of a child. A boy screaming ‘monkey’!

“It’s sad to see players suffering from this kind of prejudice. It is neither the first nor the second time it happens; it happens daily. You can’t imagine how much it hurts. It has to end, the limits have been exceeded. Skin colour means nothing, we are all the same. We want respect, it is the bare minimum!”

It is incredibly deflating that racism is still a common occurrence in Spanish football, as well as society in general. More needs to be done to stop this happening again.