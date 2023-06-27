Real Madrid seeking out place in squad for teenage wonderkid Arda Guler

Real Madrid are one of a number of teams that are in hot pursuit of Arda Guler this summer, with the 18-year-old Fenerbahce midfielder the envy of Europe. What is more, his release clause is set at just €17.5m.

Los Blancos have been one of the most closely linked sides in recent days, along with Premier League sides and Milan. Their key issue is that Guler appears keen on moving somewhere where he will have game time in order to continue his development.

As such, Marca say that Los Blancos have had their abacus out and have been trying to work out what role he could fulfil this season, with Guler capable of playing in attacking midfield or on the right side. However with seven midfielders competing for spots in the middle, and Fede Valverde, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes all competing for minutes on the right, that spot for Guler is not obvious.

The result is that Real Madrid are likely to miss out on Guler this summer, being unable to fulfil one of his chief demands. The Madrid daily claim Milan are closest to a move. Nevertheless, Real Madrid will no doubt exercise their persuasive muscles.

Guler would be a brilliant signing on the face of it, and Los Blancos can point to a track record of developing star teenage recruits. Yet in terms of game time next season, it seems likely they would have to take it off Brahim in order to give it to Guler. Given the former Manchester City midfielder only came back from three years out on loan a few weeks ago and signed a new deal, that seems improbable.