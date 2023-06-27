Real Madrid contact Inter Milan over move for Lautaro Martinez – report

Real Madrid have been left without a star striker in their squad, following Karim Benzema’s departure to Al-Ittihad at the end of last season.

Although Joselu has been brought in on a season-long loan from Espanyol, he is only expected to be a replacement for Mariano Diaz, who has also departed the club.

Florentino Perez is interested in signing a star striker, although he insists that he won’t be held to ransom over demands from other clubs, which appears to have stopped negotiations for a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

With Kylian Mbappe also unlikely to join this summer, Real Madrid have turned their attention to Lautaro Martinez. According to Sport, Los Blancos are preparing to reach out to Inter Milan to find out their asking price for the Argentine.

Lautaro would be a fine signing for Real Madrid, and considering he is only 25, he is someone that can be used in the first team for many years to come. It remains to be seen whether Inter are prepared to play ball.