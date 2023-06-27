Real Betis star Borja Iglesias releases video ‘coming out the closet’

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias has ‘come out of the closet’, as a video he posted on social media puts it.

Iglesias revealed that he is heterosexual in a video he posted on his social media, poking fun at the idea that people should have to reveal their sexuality.

“In 2022 the number of attacks against sexual orientation has increased by 70%.

They don’t attack me for being heterosexual.

Therefore, more than ever, #muchoorgullo 🏳️‍🌈”, he captioned the tweet.

Iglesias notes the increase in homophobic attacks over the past year, something he was recently a victim of for wearing a bag. With the Pride celebration taking place in Spain currently, Iglesias has taken the time to further promote acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.

‘El Panda’ has for some time been a defender of civil rights, first doing so by painting his nails for a game as a manner of showing support, something he now does regularly as a stylistic choice. Few have raised their voice so loudly in support of communities under attack as Iglesias.