Real Betis on track to secure first summer signing in the next few weeks

Real Betis are hoping to build on their sixth place finish in LaLiga last season, as they look to challenge for the Champions League spots going forward.

Having a successful summer transfer window could put them in good stead for next season, and they are in advanced negotiations over three separate deals with Ayoze Perez and Hector Bellerin (both free agents), as well as Marc Roca (loan from Leeds United).

According to Diario AS, negotiations with Ayoze are the most advanced, and there is a hope within the club that the deal can be finalised before the Betis squad begin their pre-season preparations.

Ayoze joined on loan from Leicester City in January, and he made a big impact at Betis, where he scored four goals in 21 appearances. He now looks set to remain at the club on a permanent basis.

It looks like being the start of a strong transfer window for Real Betis, and they will hope to tie up the deals for Ayoze, Bellerin and Roca in the very near future.