‘Practically impossible’ for Barcelona to register attacking option before the end of transfer window

Barcelona are unlikely to be able to bring in Vitor Roque this summer, according to the latest out of Catalonia.

Sport describe doing so as ‘practically impossible’ before the end of this window, unless a ‘miracle’ sale occurs, by which many fans will read a significant exit in the attacking department.

The Blaugrana are thought to have tied up a deal for Roque to move for €35m plus €10m in variables, and would like Roque to come in as soon as possible, but do not have sufficient margin in their salary limit to do so.

🚨 Barça will do EVERYTHING possible to make Vitor Roque's arrival possible this summer. It would be essential that either Ferran Torres or Ansu Fati agrees to leave when a significant offer arrives. There will be pressure on them the whole summer to LEAVE. @sport pic.twitter.com/gjVob3JhqS — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 27, 2023

The Catalan daily go on to say that they could likely register a smaller operation, for example Arda Guler, but Roque’s arrival will either be in January or at the end of the current transfer window. Athletico Paranaense are far more keen on the former option, with their transfer window in ending in July. If Roque leaves, they want to be able to bring in a replacement.

It leaves Barcelona somewhat short up front for the first half of the season, with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres struggling to fill Robert Lewandowski’s boots last campaign. Resting and rotating Lewandowski is a priority for Barcelona this coming campaign, after the Polish striker struggled following the World Cup.

Image via Breno Babu/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire