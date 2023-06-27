Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid facing €90m obstacle to Kylian Mbappe deal

It would seemingly suit all parties if Kylian Mbappe were to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid this summer, if only the numbers work.

PSG have been clear that they would rather Mbappe move on this summer for a significant fee, or renew his contract with the club, while Real Madrid are without a star striker to fill Karim Benzema’s boots.

However the fee PSG will demand, thought to be around €200m, is unlikely to suit Real Madrid, who know they can probably get Mbappe next summer on a free. For Mbappe himself, he will likely miss out on money that he would receive next summer if a large fee is involved, rather than if he were to move on a free.

As per FootMercato, there is another large financial obstacle that will impede a deal this summer. Mbappe is due a €90m loyalty bonus from PSG this September, a figure he would have to forego if he were to join Los Blancos this summer. It remains to be seen if he is willing to do so.

While perhaps a compromise could in theory be met, it would mean Mbappe would need to make a significant financial sacrifice. Real Madrid are even less likely to cede territory after being rejected last summer.

