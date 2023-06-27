Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid facing €90m obstacle to Kylian Mbappe deal

It would seemingly suit all parties if Kylian Mbappe were to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid this summer, if only the numbers work.
PSG have been clear that they would rather Mbappe move on this summer for a significant fee, or renew his contract with the club, while Real Madrid are without a star striker to fill Karim Benzema’s boots.
However the fee PSG will demand, thought to be around €200m, is unlikely to suit Real Madrid, who know they can probably get Mbappe next summer on a free. For Mbappe himself, he will likely miss out on money that he would receive next summer if a large fee is involved, rather than if he were to move on a free.
As per FootMercato, there is another large financial obstacle that will impede a deal this summer. Mbappe is due a €90m loyalty bonus from PSG this September, a figure he would have to forego if he were to join Los Blancos this summer. It remains to be seen if he is willing to do so.
While perhaps a compromise could in theory be met, it would mean Mbappe would need to make a significant financial sacrifice. Real Madrid are even less likely to cede territory after being rejected last summer.
Image Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images
What makes sense is to lower the asking fee. Split the loyalty cost with Madrid by making him more attractive to buy.
Player is on his way out with one leg out of club. Will you rather pay him 90 mil to lose him for nothing forthcoming summer and bring a total loss to 290 mil if they value him at 200 mil? Or demand 150mil, Real pays 45 PSG pays 45 and they still end up at 100 mil profit?