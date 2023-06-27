Move for 30-year-old pivot target out of Barcelona’s hands due to financial issues

Despite having already been very active in the transfer market, which has including signing Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan, Barcelona have yet to address the most pressing issue in Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

Following Sergio Busquets’ departure at the end of last season, Barcelona desperately require a new pivot, although their pursuit has been without luck so far as moves for their top targets (Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich) have been ruled out.

They have since settled on Marcelo Brozovic, although there are complications surrounding a possible deal for the Inter Milan captain. Al-Nassr have agreed a deal to sign him, although he is said to be holding out for a move to Barcelona.

However, despite Barcelona’s appetite to do a deal, they cannot afford Inter’s asking price of €23m according to Luis Rojo. In order for an agreement to be reached, the Italian giants would need to lower their valuation of Brozovic.

Barcelona are in a very difficult position with regards to Brozovic. They are relying on Inter reducing an asking price that they have already been guaranteed from another club, which seems very unlikely at this stage. However, player power could be on their side in this case.